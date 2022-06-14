Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declines By 28.9%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $64,854.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $216,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,534.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,967 shares of company stock worth $373,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

