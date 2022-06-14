Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Declines By 32.8%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.82 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

