Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Drops By 32.8%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.82 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

