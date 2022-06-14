Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Drops By 33.3%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Wishpond Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WPNDF stock opened at 0.57 on Tuesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 52-week low of 0.45 and a 52-week high of 1.35.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

