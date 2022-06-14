Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Declines By 33.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 7,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,907.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

About Xinyi Solar (Get Rating)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.