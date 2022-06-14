SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $26,570.44 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $87,293.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $16,445,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

