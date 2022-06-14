Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 36056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
