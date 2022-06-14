Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 36056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

