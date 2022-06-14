Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
