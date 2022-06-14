Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Get Sienna Resources alerts:

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.