SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.65. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.