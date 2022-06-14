SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.65. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

