Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Signature Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Signature Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $177.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,784. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average of $290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

