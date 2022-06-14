Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as low as $177.29 and last traded at $177.82, with a volume of 8558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.62.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average is $290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

