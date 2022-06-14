Signature Bank (SBNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

6/10/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/6/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $472.00 to $309.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $325.00.

5/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $350.00.

5/13/2022 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

