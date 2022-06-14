Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

