Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.43.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $88.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

