Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down to $34.09

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $33.24. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 1,213 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

