SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.00. 8,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 320,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,700 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

