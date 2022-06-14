Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.571 dividend. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

