Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.40

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.25), with a volume of 2544267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.80 ($1.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

