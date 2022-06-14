Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 103.60 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76).
