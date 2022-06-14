Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 103.60 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76).

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

About Sirius Real Estate (Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.