Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

