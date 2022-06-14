Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.34. 110,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,428,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.