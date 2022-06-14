SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.44

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.44 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 1078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

