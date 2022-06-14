Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 90137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

