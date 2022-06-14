Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 651835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$42.24 million and a P/E ratio of 49.29.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.