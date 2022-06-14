Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America cut their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $782.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $119.07.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.