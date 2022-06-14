SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,889. SLM has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

