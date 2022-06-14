SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,024 shares of company stock worth $3,744,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,586,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

