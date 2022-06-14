Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 25.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 25.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 364,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 136,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$41.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.