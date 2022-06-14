Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 25.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 25.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 364,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 136,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market cap of C$41.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.
Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)
Read More
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.