Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $3.28. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 26,259 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.
Smart Powerr Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
