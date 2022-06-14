Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $3.28. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 26,259 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

