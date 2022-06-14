Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Up 49.6% in May

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SND. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,989. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 10,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,462.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,677 shares in the company, valued at $997,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,250 shares of company stock worth $302,969. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

