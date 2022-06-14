SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.58

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 1935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

