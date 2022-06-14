Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

SMAR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

