Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

SMAR opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

