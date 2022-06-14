Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,582.07

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKGGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,582.07 ($43.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,839 ($34.46). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,868 ($34.81), with a volume of 440,174 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($58.09) to GBX 4,728 ($57.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($60.69) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,445.60 ($53.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,197.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,582.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

