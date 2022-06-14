Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.04. Snap One shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1,548 shares traded.
SNPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.
In related news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
