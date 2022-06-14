Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.04. Snap One shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1,548 shares traded.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

