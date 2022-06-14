SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
SNCAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
