SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCAF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.