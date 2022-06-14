Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th.

SQM stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

