Societe Generale Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $170.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.
NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.10.
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.