Societe Generale Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $170.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.10.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $169.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

