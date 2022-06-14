Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 19,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (Get Rating)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.