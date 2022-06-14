Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 19,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 14.36%.
About Socket Mobile (Get Rating)
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
