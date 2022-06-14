Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.55

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 22605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

SDXAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($104.17) to €93.00 ($96.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

