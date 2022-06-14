SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 6.8% After Insider Buying Activity

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 1,670,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,496,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Specifically, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 231,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,730. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

