SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Meir Adest Sells 5,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $263.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,672. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 54.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 81.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.93.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

