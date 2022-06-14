Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.04

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.04 and last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 98137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.82.

SLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.46.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,080.18.

Solaris Resources Company Profile (TSE:SLS)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

