Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,079.48

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,079.48 ($13.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,054 ($12.79). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.05), with a volume of 26,987 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.77. The firm has a market cap of £91.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.90.
About Solid State (LON:SOLI)
Read More
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.