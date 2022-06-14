Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.78

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and traded as low as $23.30. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.