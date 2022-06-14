Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

