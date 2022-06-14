SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

