Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.61

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 109328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96.
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.