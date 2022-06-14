Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.61

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 109328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

